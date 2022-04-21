Xavier Pereyra, Graphic Designer

What magazines, comic books, or newspapers did you enjoy growing up? Were there specific ones that got you excited about graphic design? I always loved reading through magazines such as Rolling Stone, Thrasher, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and GQ. I really enjoyed the sports magazines’ layouts and how they featured all the athletes I’d looked up to growing up while diving into their life stories on how they achieved success.

You grew up in S.B. and went to college in San Jose. How did the change affect you? What made you want to move back? There’s no place like Santa Barbara. I really did enjoy my time in Northern California and loved San Jose State, but once the pandemic came into play and classes became remote I thought “Oh why not stay back home for a week or two until COVID disappears,” and we all know what that turned into.

What’s something you do to be with friends? Do you have any sports or games that you play to be with other people? You can catch me with my friends at the Mission Rose Garden or the beach playing some spike ball on a nice sunny day or just enjoying any of the amazing restaurants we have here in town. I love football and fantasy football! I am a two-time fantasy football league champ — 2019 and 2021.

Where do you like to go out in S.B.? Tough question, but I love going to Test Pilot, The Good Lion, Empty Bowls, Loquita, and Brophy Bros. on the harbor. I’m a sucker for some good seafood.

