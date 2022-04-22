City Council Approves Ordinance Regulating Single-Use Foodware Accessories and Standard Condiments

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Goleta City Council unanimously approved an ordinance regulating single-use foodware accessories and standard condiments following a presentation by Sustainability Program staff at the April 19, 2022, City Council meeting. This ordinance will bring Goleta into compliance with California Assembly Bill 1276, mandating that single-use foodware accessories and standard condiments be made available only upon request by the consumer. This ordinance is scheduled to return to the City Council on May 3 for a second reading on the Consent Calendar, and if adopted will take effect on the 31st day following adoption by the City Council.

In addition to single-use foodware being available only upon request, the ordinance will require food and beverage vendors to display signage stating that single-use items must be requested by consumers. An example of signage is below. Outreach is currently underway to identify best practices for how the City can support the local business community in fostering the switch from expanded polystyrene and single use plastics to more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said, “We are excited that the City is taking steps to reduce its plastic waste and the burden of plastic pollution in the community. We hope this effort will create a more healthy, sustainable Goleta.”

The AB 1276 compliance ordinance will be the first of two expected ordinances seeking to regulate and reduce local single-use plastics and further divert waste from our landfills. Staff shared initial details of a second ordinance that the Sustainability Program is developing to further regulate single-use plastic use in our community. This second ordinance is expected, among other things, to ban expanded polystyrene (EPS) foodware, following over 120 jurisdictions across California that already have restrictions on EPS to improve the health of safety of their communities and environment.

To learn more about sustainability in Goleta, go to https://cityofgoleta.org/sustainability. You can also visit staff at the Earth Day celebration in Santa Barbara this Saturday April 23rd. The Sustainability and Environmental Services Divisions will have a table in front of the Arlington Theatre (1317 State Street) from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.