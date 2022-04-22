‘I Walk the Earth’ by Katrina Swift

Thirty-four years ago, Brad Nack was toiling as a freelance songwriter in London alongside fellow ex-pat Spencer the Gardener. Two other Southern California transplants, Tracey Bryn and Melissa Brooke Belland, had formed a group called Voice of the Beehive with some of the musicians from the popular two-tone ska band Madness, and they bought one of Brad’s songs, a sweetly optimistic call to adventure, titled “I Walk the Earth.” The lyrics, about grabbing a backpack and hitting the road, were a great fit for the women’s voices, and the song narrowly missed becoming the Beehive’s sixth Top 40 song, peaking on the U.K. pop charts of 1988 at number 46, and making an appearance on the group’s debut album, Let It Bee, which reached number 13 on the U.K. album chart.

Today marks the digital release of Katrina Swift’s all-new version of “I Walk the Earth.” Produced and arranged by Dean Dinning, Zach Madden, Katrina Swift, and Brad Nack, the 2022 Earth Day version features the following roster:

Katrina Swift, lead and harmony vocals

Zach Madden, harmony vocals, guitar

Dean Dinning, guitar, keyboards, drums, bass

Brad Nack, guitar synth

Sam Allen: additional guitars

