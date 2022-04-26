Salcido for Superintendent of Schools

As a member of the Santa Barbara County community for 15 years, bringing more than 25 years’ experience in child welfare and 11 years in public health, I have been fortunate to see up close the positive impact of Dr. Susan Salcido, our County Superintendent of Schools in Santa Barbara County.



Susan Salcido brings education leaders together to guide our schools through challenges, considering students and their needs first and foremost. She takes a problem-solving approach, understanding state and federal regulations and engaging local community stakeholder perspectives, to create realistic solutions. She is proactive, looking ahead at potential challenges and barriers to success for our students and local schools.

Susan’s positive advocacy brought COVID-19 vaccines and supplies to school staff sooner than was initially planned. Susan led her staff to create early opportunities for school staff vaccinations to keep students and staff safely in in-person learning. We know it is best for students to be in classrooms, for academic, social, and emotional reasons.

Susan has led a county office with committed employees who provide curriculum support, special education services, and administrative services to school districts across the county. Her office serves school districts with as few as 30 students and those with more than 17,000 students. Each district is unique and collaborative strategies have been developed that address those unique circumstances.

I trust that Susan will do what is best for the students, families, and school employees in Santa Barbara County. I support Susan Salcido for County Superintendent of Schools!