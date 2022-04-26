Tanya Spears Guiliacci Needs Our Help

As Office Manager at the Santa Barbara Independent for more than three decades, Tanya Spears Guiliacci has been a rock of stability for the staff and for her family. Her cheerful demeanor, fierce loyalty, professionalism, and sense of humor all contribute daily to the success of our organization and to the lives of her friends and family members.

On Easter morning, Tanya suffered a medical emergency that required her admission to Cottage Hospital. In the process of transferring to a second hospital, Tanya developed compartment syndrome, a painful and dangerous condition that has already become a financial hardship in addition to a life-threatening situation.

Tanya’s daughters, Mercedes and Nina, have set up a GoFundMe campaign under the title “Our mom’s medical emergency.” Please consider donating to the campaign today so that we can all welcome Tanya home as soon as possible: gofund.me/c4b2e672.