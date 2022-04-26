Washington Elementary Makes a Rainbow on Earth Day

My kids both go to Washington Elementary School, and all these kids have had a tough few years with COVID.

Our interim principal — Jorge Fulco — has been trying to raise spirits. On Earth Day, he instructed each grade to wear a different color of the rainbow and then got someone to take a drone shot. It was no simple feat with 500-plus kids! Anyway, I thought this shot was amazing and such a message of hope.

Lisa Acho Remorenko is the author of the Independent’s Adoptable Pets column.

