My Life

Washington Elementary Makes a Rainbow on Earth Day

Spreading Cheer to Santa Barbara Students After a Rough Time

Credit: Courtesy Washington Elementary
By
Tue Apr 26, 2022 | 11:11am

My kids both go to Washington Elementary School, and all these kids have had a tough few years with COVID.

Our interim principal — Jorge Fulco — has been trying to raise spirits. On Earth Day, he instructed each grade to wear a different color of the rainbow and then got someone to take a drone shot.  It was no simple feat with 500-plus kids! Anyway, I thought this shot was amazing and such a message of hope.

Lisa Acho Remorenko is the author of the Independent’s Adoptable Pets column.

Tue Apr 26, 2022 | 23:36pm
https://www.independent.com/2022/04/26/washington-elementary-makes-a-rainbow-on-earth-day/

Lisa Acho Remorenko

