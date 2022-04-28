Giveaway

Spring Refresh Giveaway: Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

By
Thu Apr 28, 2022 | 7:00am

Enter below for a chance to win the prize from Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

Giveaway is open from April 28 – May 11. Winners will be notified via email by Friday, May 13.

Prize Description: A gift of membership. This Individual Membership (valued at $75) provides free admission to the Garden for the year (no reservations required for members), 2 single-use guest passes for friends and/or family, access to 345 botanic gardens and arboreta, a 10% discount at many participating local nurseries, advance registration, and reduced fees on classes, field trips, lectures, special events, and more.

To enter the other Spring Refresh Giveaways, visit the Spring Refresh Landing page.

Thu Apr 28, 2022 | 16:42pm
https://www.independent.com/2022/04/28/spring-refresh-giveaway-santa-barbara-botanic-garden/

Indy Staff

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.