Man Dies After Fall from Isla Vista Bluffs, Community Warned of Dangers

A man in Isla Vista died after falling from the bluffs near the 6600 block of Del Playa just before midnight on Friday, April 29. The man has yet to be identified publicly, but county fire officials estimated him to be 18 years old. “My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim, a UCSB and Isla Vista alumni,” said Spencer Brandt, president of the Isla Vista Community Services District Board.

Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, tweeted about the incident on Saturday, April 30. According to Bertucelli, paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man, but they were unsuccessful.

Several people have fallen from the bluffs in Isla Vista in recent years, and the majority of falls have been fatal. Beth Krom, a former mayor and city councilmember from Irvine, responded to Bertucelli’s tweet with her own story of losing her son, Noah Krom, after he fell from the same Isla Vista cliffs in 2009. “We lost our son Noah almost 13 years ago from a cliff fall in the same vicinity,” Krom said. “Six more cliff fall deaths since then, my heart breaks for the family.”

Brandt said the erosion of the bluffs has accelerated as a result of climate change, making the area increasingly dangerous in recent years. “We see erosion happening year after year, and oftentime, the protective fencing is not adequate,” Brandt said. “We need to do more to work with property owners to make these properties safer for residents.”

