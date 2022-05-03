Lockwood de Forest at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum

More Like This

It’s your last chance to see this excellent exhibit of oil paintings by Lockwood de Forest this weekend. Dedicated Kathleen and Oswald Da Ros and mainly drawn from their collection, Lighting the Way shows the great precursor of the Santa Barbara school of plein air painting at the height of his powers. In addition to multiple strong examples of the artist’s familiar small works, there are several commanding large canvases saturated with light and color. The artist’s gift for elevating the area’s natural beauty created the cult of Santa Barbara beautiful that painters and residents worship to this day.

‘Lighting the Way’ Offers More Than Two Dozen Works by de Forest

