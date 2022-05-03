No Food for the Hungry?

The signs at Leadbetter say things that are morally wrong and are an obvious attack on homelessness. A year ago, Father Virgil’s monks were feeding the poor and praised for their efforts. Now, I can’t offer food to anyone at park.

To feed a hungry person shouldn’t be a crime. To offer a cold person a jacket is a crime in Santa Barbara? Or a tent or sleeping bag to another human when it is cold?

I have lived here since 1967, and our financially very well-off community can’t be this hateful of people who are having problems in their life. What message does this send to our children and to the tourist?

I agree that the amount of money being spent on the homeless problem is ridiculously high, but that isn’t the fault of the homeless people ($200,000 a head for Rose Garden Inn CityNet clinic on what not to do), that is the fault of CityNet, its management, and those that hired them.