School Visits a Priority for Salcido

As the Santa Barbara County 2018 Teacher of the Year, I was able to witness first-hand the transition of Bill Cirone’s retirement, and the seamless takeover of Susan Salcido as Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools. She took her new position seriously from the moment she took office.

Susan makes it a priority to visit school sites in our county and has visited my classroom often, even after my term ended. Each visit comes with animated conversations with students and genuine curiosity about what they are learning. Susan collaborates with teachers and asks questions about what’s working as well as any struggles we face. Additionally, I see Susan at many SBCEO functions such as Battle of the Books, County Spelling Bees, technology symposiums, and other meetings. She is always gracious and inquisitive about my students, school district, and even my family.

As many in education know, dealing with COVID-19 over the past few years has been difficult. Through the many changes and updates that schools were facing, Susan was always available and supportive of decisions school were making to fit their needs.

As a 5th grade teacher at Oak Valley Elementary, I firmly believe that Susan has the experience and dedication to lead our schools. Please join me in for Dr. Susan Salcido for Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools on June 7.