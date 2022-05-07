Letters

Diablo Costs Grow as It Ages

By Klaus Schumann, Paso Robles
Sat May 07, 2022 | 7:20am

Extending the license for Diablo even for a few years would be very expensive for the rate- and taxpayers of California. Diablo is an aging plant and as such faces ever increasing maintenance expenditures. Moreover, the continued and increased storage of dangerous high level nuclear wastes would result in substantial additional costs and risks, even without potential catastrophic releases of radioactivity.

To fight Climate Change effectively, California would be much better off the to spend all that money on the burgeoning, truly green technologies.

Sat May 07, 2022 | 15:14pm
