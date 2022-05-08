The Poodle is right on. Bush Jr. gave us Alito, but Nader gave us Bush. Trump got three picks in one term — a record? — but kept his promise to his base. No surprise there. If you voted for Jill Stein in Pennsylvania, Michigan, or Wisconsin, then you voted for Trump’s three picks. The talk about minority-vote president is BS. Had Hillary Clinton won with 45 percent, no liberal would be complaining about her three picks.

Trump paid for his own polls and campaign, out of pocket. Then he gave the “deplorables” what they wanted. He was pro-choice all his life up till the campaign. Then he modelled his platform to suit his base from the polls. Hence the man who never ran for dog catcher, won the top prize — first time since Eisenhauer. Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh lied through their teeth, but this former political scientist never believed a word.

The two new Irish Catholics are 50 and 57 years old. All of us baby boomers will be dead before they retire from the court. You can march up and down State Street 24/7 with your placards, and they aren’t changing their stripes, sez this intern for Senator Claiborne Pell (D-RI), 1971, in Washington.

Don’t blame the system. Change the system. See change.org to abolish the Electoral College.