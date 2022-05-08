Salcido’s Track Record of Success

I strongly support the re-election of Susan Salcido as Superintendent of the Santa Barbara County Education Office. She has earned broad-based support and trust throughout the county and has a five-year proven track record of success overseeing a $100 million budget, serving 20 school districts, and 70,000 students.

As the recently retired program manager/executive director of the Children’s Creative Project for 44 years under the County Education Office, I urge everyone to vote for Dr. Susan Salcido. Continuing support from Susan Salcido and the County Education Office for the Children’s Creative Project has enabled the program’s arts education services to grow from serving one school in the 1970s to more than 100 schools and 50,000 students with visual and performing arts instruction and performances. This support also was instrumental to the creation of the I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival in 1987. Children’s Creative Project will present its 36th year of the annual I Madonnari Festival during the Memorial Day weekend this May at the Old Mission to raise funds for its arts education programs serving schools.

As Superintendent, Susan Salcido’s leadership exemplifies excellent creative problem-solving skills, collaboration, forward thinking, listening, and guidance to consistently improve for all students: academic education, social and emotional well-being, health, and safety. For all students countywide, Susan Salcido has expertly managed one of the most challenging times for public education. Now it is critical to have an experienced, intelligent, calm, and resourceful leader. Vote to re-elect Dr. Susan Salcido for County Superintendent of Schools.