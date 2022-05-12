San Marcos Principal Leaves Santa Barbara, Citing Lack of Affordable Housing as One Reason

Kip Glazer | Credit: Courtesy

San Marcos High School Principal Kip Glazer will be leaving her post after three years to become principal of a Bay Area high school. Her final day will be June 30, and her replacement has not yet been announced by the district.

During her tenure at San Marcos, Glazer said she was most proud of the relationship fostered between San Marcos and Santa Barbara City College with the dual enrollment program and the Health Careers Academy.

Glazer said she reached her decision because she wanted to be closer to her family and the lack of affordable housing made it difficult to live in Santa Barbara. Glazer, who was paid more than $137,000 in 2020, according to Transparent California, said she was forced to move three times in her three years in Santa Barbara.

A lack of affordable housing has been a major contributor to the teacher and substitute shortage plaguing California, and Santa Barbara is no small offender, often landing within the top 10 of the most expensive cities in California. According to the 2021 Santa Barbara Rental Survey, the median rent for a one-bedroom home in Santa Barbara was about $2,400, and median rent for a one-bedroom apartment was about $2,000. This translates to an annual cost of about $24,000 a year.

The average starting salary for a teacher in the Santa Barbara Unified School District ranges between about $55,000 and $61,000, according to Nick Masuda, chief of communication for the district. There are currently no vacant positions within the district for this school year, but for the 2022-23 school year, the district has 28 teaching positions, 17 administrative positions, and 32 classified staff positions needing to be filled, though Masuda said these numbers may fluctuate depending on staff resignations.

