Santa Barbara Unified School District hires two veteran assistant superintendents

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. — The Santa Barbara Unified School District has confirmed the hiring of two new assistant superintendents, with Dr. Stanley Munro taking over as Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools and ShaKenya Edison joining the district as Assistant Superintendent of Student Services.

Dr. Munro was confirmed by the Board of Trustees on Tuesday night, while Ms. Edison had previously been approved by the Trustees on April 26, 2022, and joined Tuesday’s meeting via Zoom to introduce herself to the public.

Ms. Edison comes to Santa Barbara Unified after spending the past seven years as the Director of Student Services in a trio of California school districts: East Side Union High School District in San Jose (2015-2019), Victor Valley Union High School District in Victorville (2019-20) and the Menifee Union School District in Menifee (current).

Prior to that she worked in the Pajaro Valley Unified School District in multiple capacities, including Director of Student Services, Child Welfare & Attendance Coordinator and a Site Coordinator.

She also spent two years as a counselor and SafeSchool grant coordinator in the Sweetwater Union High School District.

Ms. Edison has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from UC San Diego, as well as a Master’s in Educational Counseling and an Administrative Credential from National University.

She also founded Legacy Edison, a non-profit organization that supports the personal and social development of girls and young women through the promotion of self-love and celebration of uniqueness.

As a Southern California native, Ms. Edison is excited to return to her roots, as well as the beautiful, walkable scenery of Santa Barbara.

And she won’t be shy about saying hello.

“I look forward to seeing families as I’m out walking or in a grocery store, having informal conversations and building relationships outside of a formal role; and partnering because kids belong to schools for 180 days, but they belong to the community for 365. Being embedded in the community is incredibly important to me,” Ms. Edison said.

Dr. Munro is a life-long learner and educator. Throughout his 19-year professional

career in education, he has served as a teacher, curriculum writer, job-embedded

professional developer, assistant principal, principal, executive director, and Superintendent.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto, a Master’s degree from Harvard University in Management, Master’s degrees in School Administration and Supervision, Teaching Mathematics, and as a Reading Specialist from Johns Hopkins University,as well as a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from San Diego State University.

During his career, Dr. Munro’s most important work has been that of a student advocate.

“All children have the right to maximize their greatest potential and every person on a campus has the responsibility to ensure that scholars know that they are valued in the school community and in the world at large,” Dr. Munro said.

Dr. Munro’s educational philosophy is in direct alignment with Santa Barbara Unified School District’s mission statement, which is to prepare students for a world that is yet to be created.

“It is indeed an honor to join the SBUSD family and move to Santa Barbara with my beautiful

wife of fourteen years, my ten-year-old son, and eight-year-old daughter. I look forward to introducing myself to you in your schools and meeting community stakeholders,” Dr. Munro said.

SBUSD Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado is energized by both Dr. Munro and Ms. Edison, anxious for both to begin their new positions on July 1, 2022.

“We can’t wait to have their ideas infused into the Santa Barbara Unified DNA. We have so much important work to do, from those that are historically underserved, to assuring that our students are taken care of beyond the classroom,” Dr. Maldonado said. “Both Dr. Munro and Ms. Edison represent all that is right with education, as they are two people that center themselves around student outcomes. As a district, we are incredibly lucky to have them join us.”

COMMENTS FROM THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

“I look forward to the contributions of our Elementary Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools and our Assistant Superintendent of Student Services. Their background and expertise will be of much benefit in meeting the needs of our students. Their experience and past success in improving achievement, while at the same time, having an emphasis on an inclusive school environment, ShaKenya Edison and Dr. Stanley Munro will offer support to our teachers and staff as we move forward. We are very fortunate to have them both join us.” — Rose Munoz

“I am pleased to welcome ShaKenya Edison and Stanley Munro to SBUSD. Their commitment to continuous improvement is evident in their extensive and successful experience in K-12 education. I look forward to getting to know them and hearing their plans to support our SBUSD students.” — Virginia Alvarez

“Ms. Edison and Mr. Munro, welcome to Santa Barbara Unified District! I look forward to your contribution, commitment and expertise in continuing our commitment to all students. Providing an equitable, nurturing, respectful and student centered learning environment where students see themselves and participate in reaching their fullest potential in school and life.” — Wendy Sims-Moten

“This was an inclusive, highly rigorous interview process, and I’m delighted that the wide range of stakeholders was unanimously enthusiastic and proud of these two appointments.” — Kate Ford