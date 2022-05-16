Polo: A Barbaric Game

I am disgusted that you would promote a polo match!

Polo is one of the most difficult sports for a horse. Having to suddenly change direction at full speed can cause life-threatening injuries. There is a reason why players have four to six horses per match.

Aside from the fact that polo is an elitist activity, the inherent cruelty to the animals far outweighs any negligible benefit (although I know of none) that could be derived from this barbaric game.

Polo aficionados have used the cover of playing for charity to somehow make it acceptable. It is not.