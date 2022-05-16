I initially thought the delivery of Nick Welsh’s latest Angry Poodle Barbecue was terribly executed. I took issue with how he wrote about masturbation in the opening hook, which made it difficult to read and was just a turn off. I had to read it a few more times to understand it, but religion and politics aside, the concerning issue about abortion should be heard from a woman’s perspective.

When I browse the media at a glance, I see pro-choice activists as angry women holding signs of vaginas advocating for abortions to remain legal while pro-life activists are strongly and absolutely against the death of unborn children. That’s at a glance, but to those who are not directly affected by the near future fate of this issue, that’s what they’ll see. Then people will bring religion and politics into it — and then it becomes Catholics versus non-Catholics or liberals versus conservatives all over again.

Having that said, speculating on the religion and politics behind why this Supreme Court opinion was leaked in the first place is a waste of time and makes you all look like a bunch of conspiracy theorists!

Allow me to tell you something that will make you rethink how you stand on this issue. Being raped is the most horrendous and unfair thing a woman can experience, and so, after I read the Poodle’s opening hook and after I overheard a man at church say something hurtful, I took serious issue with how men must think about women’s issues. Sure, not all men, but let me process my frustration here.

All I am asking is for you to think of the women that you know and love as you come to your own opinion on this issue, and not the religion or politics you see in the media.