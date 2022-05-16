The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara Limited Waitlist Section 8 Voucher Program Date Extended to June 17

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, May 16, 2022 – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) announces a limited waitlist opening for its Section 8 Voucher Program. The waitlist will be extended to June 17, 2022.

Section 8 Vouchers are issued to qualifying applicants allowing them to choose a unit to rent from private landlords. Participants pay a portion of their income toward rent, directly to the landlord, and the remainder of the contract rent is paid to the landlord by the Housing Authority.

Families, seniors, and disabled individuals are given priority on the Section 8 waiting list. Waitlist ranking is based on date and time of application, and preference points.

“This is a real opportunity for those in need of affordable housing. We are we very aware of the local housing crisis and the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program can be an important part of the solution,” said Rob Fredericks, Executive Director/CEO of HACSB.

HACSB began accepting applications online Monday, May 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. The waitlist will be closed effective June 17, 2022. To apply visit, at www.hacsbwaitlist.org.

For more information or if a reasonable accommodation is required, please contact the Housing Authority by phone at (805) 965-1071 or by email at info@hacsb.org.

About Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara is a local public agency created for the purpose of providing safe, decent, and quality affordable housing and supportive services to eligible persons with limited incomes, through a variety of federal, state, local and private resources. Since 1969, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has developed and/or secured over 4,000 units of affordable rental housing for Santa Barbara through a variety of federal, state, local and private funding sources. Please visit the website at hacsb.org.