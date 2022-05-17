The Riviera Ridge School Welcomes Audiences Back on Campus for “GREASE!”

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. (May 2022) – For the first time since November of 2019, The Riviera Ridge School is eager to invite the Santa Barbara community onto their campus for this year’s Middle School Musical, “GREASE!”, directed by Miriam Dance, Director of Visual and Performing Arts.

Earlier this year, The Riviera Ridge School announced that they would increase their focus on Arts education with the promotion of Miriam Dance to serve in an expanded role as Director of Visual and Performing Arts. Dance has been with the school for eight years, directing plays and teaching various extension classes and electives.

“With the pandemic closing down any ability to perform live, it is with great joy that we end our school year with live theater outdoors and in person for all of our students and greater community to enjoy,” Head of School, Chris Broderick, said.

Besides performing in the production, all Riviera Ridge Middle School students were given the opportunity to take on other roles integral to the production, such as being a stage manager, creating the sets, or controlling the sound and lighting.

“We love opening students’ eyes to the magic of theater,” Dance said. “A key aspect of that is finding a place for all of our students to contribute to the production and experience the fulfillment of being a part of something bigger than themselves.”

An accomplished actor, singer, and director herself, Dance is responsible for turning a four-person elective into a fully fledged Haunted House, creating a full runway production with housemade sets for The Lion King, and debuting a partnership with the New Vic Theater as the Riviera Ridge middle School students presented community productions of “Seussical the Musical” and “Wonka, the Musical”.

Opening night is Thursday, May 19th on the upper campus sports court, with a second showing Friday, May 20th at 5:30 pm. Click on the link below to purchase tickets. Seating is limited and first come first serve.

Thursday, May 19th AND Friday, May 20th

5:30 pm | $15.00 Per Person (Children Under 5 -FREE)

TICKETS ARE NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE SEATING IS LIMITED

(Tickets at the door will be based on availability)

For more information, email info@rivieraridge.org or call 805-569-1811 ext. 131.