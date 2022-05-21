This letter is to express an unconditional vote of support for Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown. Sheriff Brown is among the finest law enforcement officers in the nation, if not, indeed, the finest. His personal commitment to the safety of every Santa Barbara county resident is unshakeable, impressive, and effective. Under his leadership, a new branch jail–long sought by county law enforcement–has been established in north county, which will be to the advantage of all county residents. He has piloted programs in almost all areas of public safety, incarceration, and rehabilitation, including with respect to mental illness.

In this June’s election, the stakes couldn’t be higher or the choice more clear: Bill Brown for Sheriff!