Voters want to know the elections are fair and accurate. The Clerk Recorder Assessor certifies the election, making it the most important race on the June 7 Santa Barbara County ballot. The vote of the citizens comprises our voice in choosing who represent us. Candidate Elrawd MacLearn says, without honest elections, we won’t have honest elected officials.

Mr. MacLearn’s nine years of experience working at the election polls, a Bachelor of Science in Biology from UCLA, Planning Commissioner at the City of Goleta, and three years working as a County Health Inspector uniquely qualify him as Clerk Recorder Assessor. Restoration of election integrity to the voting process is his top priority. Mr. MacLearn will establish systems to more actively update the voter rolls and to increase the precision of signature verification. Using manual tabulation of paper ballots will eliminate the need for any counting machine that can be hacked.

The incumbent clerk has been in office for 20 years, with only one term having been contested before now. He has yet to recuse himself from certifying any election in which he himself is a candidate. When made aware of voter irregularities in the 2020 election, he refused to conduct an audit. In February 2020, a court decision found against Joe Holland for illegally including two candidates on the ballot for the Santa Ynez Valley Water District, costing the County taxpayers $77,000 in settlement fees.

It’s time for change we can trust. Please elect Elrawd MacLearn for County Clerk.

Lisa Sloan is campaign manager for Elrawd MacLearn.