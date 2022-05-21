Where’s Our Supervisor?

Before new boundaries were drawn following redistricting, Los Alamos was represented by a supervisor who strove to make government work for her constituents. She and her staff listened to our needs and tried to deliver for us. Staff was accessible by phone, email and frequently scheduled local meetings. In short, they took their roles and responsibilities seriously.

Residents of Los Alamos, as an unincorporated town without our own government, depend more than other jurisdictions on our district supervisor. During the peaks of the COVID pandemic, her office was a continuous source of useful, and often critical, information including about vaccine availability. Simply put, we used to be well-served.

Then came redistricting and our District Supervisor is now Bob Nelson. For more than a month, no one in his office has answered the phone, or responded to messages or emails. They seem to be motivated by a different philosophy of government, “The Less The Better.” Where does it end? Good salaries paid to county officials and staff all on extended taxpayer funded vacations? I hear the climate in Hawaii and Bali is delightful now.

As taxpayers, we expect to get our money’s worth. We will be watching — and waiting for the next election.