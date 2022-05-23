SBHRA Awarded For Elevating Human Resources, Improving Workplaces

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

May 20, 2022 — SHRM (the Society for Human Resource Management) recently awarded Santa Barbara Human Resources Association its prestigious EXCEL Platinum Award for the CHAPTER’s accomplishments in 2021.

The EXCEL award is given to state councils and chapters to recognize major accomplishments, strategic activities, and tactical initiatives that elevate the profession of human resources.

“SHRM’s impact on the world of work is due to the dedication and efforts of our chapters and state councils like SANTA BARBARA HUMAN RESOURCES ASSOCIATION. “The PLATINUM EXCEL Award is not only a celebration of the great work done by SANTA BARBARA HUMAN RESOUCES ASSOCIATION—it’s also recognition of their focus and determination to cause the effect to make great workplaces”, said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, president, and chief executive officer of SHRM. “Their HR leadership is exemplary.”

The EXCEL Award can be earned at four levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Each level has a prescribed set of requirements and accomplishments that must be met. SANTA BARBARA HUMAN RESOUCES ASSOCIATION will receive recognition in SHRM publications and at conferences, a logo to display on its website, and information to share with its members about the significance of this award.

SANTA BARBARA HUMAN RESOURCES ASSOCIATION is committed to advancing the HR profession through professional development, networking, advocacy and community involvement. Our membership represents a majority of the organizations throughout our community. We offer learning and development through programs that are certified and participate in legislative advocacy at the local, state and national levels by partnering with our elected officials. We believe the power of connections helps our members and the community maintain current with up to date HR trends, compensation, benefit and labor information.

For more information about SANTA BARBARA HUMAN RESOURCES ASSOCIATION, visit www.sbhra.org.

Media: For more information, contact Edward Burke, at Edward.Burke@shrm.org or 703-535-6036.

