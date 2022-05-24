Statement about Texas School Shooting from Dr. Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County Education Office Superintendent released the following statement today regarding the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary, Uvalde, Texas:

The school shooting that killed 14 students and one teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is the latest example of horrifying violence in our country. This senseless, devastating loss of life is difficult to process. And yet our children are looking to adults for support and reassurance.

Student safety is our first priority; a responsibility that Santa Barbara County school leaders and employees take very seriously. While schools remain among the safest places for students, we also know that today’s shooting may cause heightened concern about safety issues.

Each Santa Barbara County school has a safety plan with procedures that contribute to maintaining a safe learning environment for our students. Local districts work closely with law enforcement agencies to build systems that aim to prevent violent episodes in local schools.

These senseless acts of violence must end, and we need to do everything in our power to keep our schools safe. I resolve to work closely with school leaders, law enforcement agencies, policymakers, and others in our community to align actions and resources as we move forward proactively to address the safety and well-being of our students and staff in Santa Barbara County Schools.

We send our deepest sympathies to the families whose lives have been altered forever.Susan SalcidoSanta Barbara County Superintendent of Schools

For further resources, visit sbceo.org: Resources for educators & families, to discuss school shootings.