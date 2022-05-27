Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Man for Attempted Murder of Roommate

A Santa Barbara man was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly stabbing his housemate several times in the torso during an altercation, according to a statement from Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick.

Authorities received a report of a stabbing victim around 8:30 p.m. near Turnpike and San Giordano, where Sheriff’s deputies found an “adult male victim with severe wounds to his upper torso area,” Zick said. The victim’s housemate, 61-year-old Alejandro Teran, was reportedly outside the residence.

The victim was immediately transported to a nearby hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” Zick said, and remains hospitalized “but is expected to survive.”

After further investigation, Sheriff’s deputies and the forensics squad found that Teran and the victim were involved in “an altercation which led to Teran allegedly stabbing the man multiple times.”

Teran was subsequently arrested and booked into Santa Barbara’s Main Jail for attempted murder and is being held with a bail of $1 million.

