Age of Child Consent?

Did you know that our school district and state think that 12-year-old children are old enough, smart enough to consent to medical procedures without parental consent? A 12-year-old cannot vote, drink alcohol, smoke, or join the military, but the wisdom of the state and schools think children can consent to medical procedures.

Never mind that per STAR testing about half of the kids cannot read and write at grade level due to poor academics in our schools. Never mind that California is ranked at the bottom of the country in education. Our school district thinks children are smart enough despite them not being able to read the menu at The Habit.

Why are they pushing to allow children to go behind their parents backs to take a COVID vaccine for a disease that the CDC data states children have a zero percent risk of health issues? However, per the CDC and FDA, school-aged children are at the highest risk of severe health issues from the COVID vaccines. Per the CDC your child is twice as likely to die in a car accident than from COVID.

The district has tried bribing children with pizza and prizes to get kids to take the vaccine. When that didn’t work they then discriminated against unvaccinated children. They even have pro-vaccine articles written in their school papers without any data or interviews from opposing views. Spreading misinformation.

Facts: FDA and CDC state children are at the highest risk of severe health issues after taking the vaccines. The school vaccine clinics do not provide the vaccine Comirnaty, which is approved for those over the age of 12, nor do they provide the FDA Disclosure sheets so a person cannot give informed consent, not even an adult.

This School Board and administration is well aware of these dangers and practices occurring on public school grounds. To date the district has been unable and unwilling to produce any CDC data or peer-reviewed scientific research supporting any of their mandates.

If there is a danger to children why would they host, promote, bribe and coerce children? Why would they encourage children to go behind their parents’ backs?

These are questions you should be asking.