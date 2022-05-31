How About This

How about we start acknowledging the first four words of the 2nd Amendment? “A Well Regulated Militia”

The laws that allow flooding of our nation with readily available weapons of war are not “Well Regulated’.

A pilots license is well regulated (train, test, qualify, license, insure and stay current).

A drivers license is well regulated (train, test, qualify, license, insure and stay current).

A doctors license is well regulated (train, test, qualify, license, insure and stay current).

A barbers license is well regulated (train, test, qualify, license, insure and stay current).

A manicurist license is well regulated (train, test, qualify, license, insure and stay current).

This is not a big stretch…