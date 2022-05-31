Three Killed, Five Injured in Multi-Vehicle Fatality in Isla Vista

Cause of Crash Likely Attributed to One Car Running Red Light, Driving Recklessly

Three people were killed and five others injured in a fatal collision in Isla Vista Saturday, on El Colegio and Stadium Road.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision, and California Highway Patrol reported that one of the vehicles was driving recklessly and ran a red light, likely causing the crash. Aside from the three deceased, three people sustained moderate injuries, and two people sustained severe injuries.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released, pending notifications of their families, and additional details of the crash have not been made available.

