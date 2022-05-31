I am horrified to read this quote from Judge James Voysey regarding the rape charges against David Guillod:

“When I hear an allegation of rape, I look at the facts,” Voysey said in court on Monday at the end of the case’s preliminary hearing. “She was highly intoxicated. She was dancing on the tables. She drank 10 glasses of wine. Her dress was hiked up so everybody could see her undergarments. Her behavior was outrageous. She was outrageously drunk.”

The fact is that none of the items in Voysey’s discussion provide consent. I can’t believe we still have to say this isn’t okay — this is classic victim blaming. Voysey also claims this victim didn’t act like he expected a rape victim would after the fact. If there is an established guideline of how raped women should behave, please publish it!

I would implore the judge to examine how his view of rape and consent may color justice for victims. He should be ashamed of his logic and of uttering such profoundly dumb words.

The only good news is Voysey’s term ends in 2022. I hope no other victims have their justice robbed by this fool.