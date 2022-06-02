Kunin Wines Hosts Here’s to Clara Rosé Release Party

In honor of the late Clara Svedlund, who passed away in December, Kunin Wines is hosting a Here’s to Clara Rosé Release Party on Sunday, June 5, at their new Presidio Neighborhood location. Svedlund taught at Laguna Blanca for nearly 20 years and was a tasting room associate at Kunin.

Credit: Courtesy

They will be pouring the namesake rosé alongside a spread from Cheese Shop Santa Barbara. Magan [CQ] Eng, the late Seth Kunin’s wife and owner of Kunin Wines, wanted to create an event where all of Svedlund’s friends could celebrate her life. Guests can purchase the Clara Rosé by the bottle or by the case with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward Svedlund’s family and her favorite causes.

“Whether it was teaching or volunteering for the environment or organizing a Swedish meet-up club, Clara loved bringing people together,” said Eng, noting that those gatherings were often around wine. “We thought it would be very fitting to have special bottling for her that people could enjoy together in her honor.”

Svedlund’s dedication to teaching in the sciences complemented her love for the outdoors, which she shared with her husband and daughter. She started working at Kunin back in 2021. “Her passion for people, her intelligence, and her love of wine were apparent to anyone who came through our door,” said Eng. “She really helped us set a tone. Most of all, we considered her a dear friend.”

4·1·1

Sun., June 5, 3-6 p.m., 831 Santa Barbara St.

Credit: Courtesy

