A Helping Hand

By Anne Howeth, Los Alamos
Fri Jun 03, 2022 | 11:42pm

Today we all need some hope and good news. I’ve got both for you. 

A Santa Barbara County community has come up with a scalable program to provide free daytime childcare for all the working families in its town, enabling overburdened parents to take extra jobs through the summer. It bears repeating: A local community has come together to provide free daytime childcare for all its struggling families, and the project can scale to other communities.

I am asking you to help them get it going this year. We have already raised over half the funds, and now they only need $12,000 more to launch — but they need it by June 9, next week. Funding will go directly to The Los Alamos Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization. This program is a real-deal solution to poverty and hunger, and it’s starting right here in Santa Barbara County. Please help us out. All donation and program information is here. And you can read a summary here.

Thank you.

Anne Howeth is outreach coordinator for OurVoice/Summer in the Park 2022.

Sat Jun 04, 2022 | 08:06am
