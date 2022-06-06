Santa Maria Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested at Hotel in Santa Barbara

A person suspected of an attempted murder in Santa Maria was taken into custody by the Santa Maria Police Department SWAT team on Saturday, June 4, after officials received a tip that the suspect was staying in a hotel on Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Maria Police Department contacted the Santa Barbara Police Department on June 3 about a suspect allegedly involved in a felony domestic violence incident who was staying at a Santa Barbara hotel on Cabrillo Boulevard.

Santa Barbara police were notified that a joint law enforcement contingency from Santa Maria would be the primary entity executing the arrest and search warrants, though some Santa Barbara police officers were present during the execution of the warrant.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail for booking.

