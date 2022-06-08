Alpha’s Thrift Store Donation Center Moving

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

What: Alpha Resource Center’s Thrift Store Donation Center is moving from its current location on Alpha Resource Center’s campus to the top floor of the former Sears Auto Center at 3845 State St. in La Cumbre Plaza.

Who: Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara

Why: To provide a more convenient location for donors to drop off their thrift store donations and to help provide more space for Alpha Resource Center to process more donations.

Who can donate: Anyone can donate items to Alpha’s Thrift Store Donation Center.Visitwww.alphasb.org/thrift-stores for donation guidelines or call (805) 964-1123. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alphathriftstores or on Instagram: @alpha_thrift

When: First day of operations at the new Thrift Store Donation Center is Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Thrift Store Donation Center will be open Wednesday – Sunday from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, (closed Monday and Tuesday). Phase Two of this move will include taking thrift store donations seven (7) days per week.

Where: Alpha Resource Center’s new Donation Center is located at 3845 State St. in La Cumbre Plaza (former Sears Auto Center).