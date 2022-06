More Like This

Why is it that no one is complaining about traffic backing out onto Calle Real and Turnpike at the Starbucks drive-thru like they’re complaining about Chick-fil-A? Seems like there’s a double standard on (laws), depending on who is being targeted. Could it be over which business is Christian-owned and ones that aren’t? Just being curious, reader.

