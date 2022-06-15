Road Work Along Hwy. 154 During the Overnight Hours Will Continue

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A paving project along Highway 154 will result in additional road work during the overnight hours over the next two months.

This road work will occur in various locations between the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge and the San Antonio Creek Bridge. Travelers will encounter traffic control from 9 pm to 6 am Monday through Friday. Delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

Over the next four weeks, contractors will perform shoulder work and install rumble strips. A high friction surface treatment will be applied to sections of curves on Hwy. 154 for a two to three week period beginning next month.

In addition, the Highway 154 off-ramp at State Route 192 in Santa Barbara will be closed for road work on Thursday, June 16 from 9 am to 3 pm, and Friday, June 17 from 9 am to 1 pm.

The contractor for this $3.3 million project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara. This project is expected to be complete this summer.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through

highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318