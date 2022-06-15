Road Woes Continue for Foresters in 3-1 Loss to Conejo Oaks

The Foresters Were Held to Three Hits in the Game

A down game offensively and an inability to throw strikes by the pitching staff doomed the Santa Barbara Foresters in a 3-1 loss to Conejo Oaks on Tuesday night.

Foresters pitchers issued 9 walks to Conejo Oaks batters as Santa Barbara fell behind early and never recovered.

Foresters starter Kyle Robinson walked three batters in the second inning, which led to two runs by Conejo Oaks. Santa Barbara reliever Robert Cranz surrendered another run in the third inning before the pitching staff found its groove.

The Foresters got one of those runs back in the top of the third. Ty Hodge singled and then went to second on a Josh Stinson single. A Rylan Charles fly ball allowed Hodge to advance to third, setting up a classic Sters play. As Stinson took off from first and the throw sailed to second allowing Hodge to score from third, which cut the Santa Barbara deficit to 2-1.

The one run was all the Santa Barbara offense could muster as the Foresters were held to just three hits in the ball game. The loss drops the Foresters to 2-3 overall on the young season.

The Foresters will travel to Compton on Wednesday for a road game against the MLB Academy Barons.