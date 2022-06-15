Santa Barbara County’s ‘Final’ Election Results In, No Big Changes

With all ballots now counted, the ultimate voter turnout in Santa Barbara County for the June 7 primary election was 32 percent of registered voters. That, even for midterm gubernatorial primaries, is notably low.

With all ballots now counted, none of the outcomes of any of the races changed from the results on Tuesday night. Susan Salcido, incumbent county school superintendent, beat challenger Christy Lozano by nearly two-to-one, while Sheriff Bill Brown beat challenger Lieutenant Juan Camarena by nearly 10 points. And Joe Holland, the county’s election czar, won a sixth term with a whopping 80.55 percent. Holland took pride in not spending a dime on his race.

