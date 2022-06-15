Santa Barbara Mayor’s Clean Up Day

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 15, 2022

Join the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce and its Hospitality Committee in partnership with the City of Santa Barbara and Mayor Randy Rowse for a community clean up event on Saturday, June 18 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The community will gather at 120 State Street, Suite F.

Activities will include litter clean-up, graffiti removal, and reporting illegal dumping and abandoned shopping carts for pick up.

Light snacks and coffee will be provided. Restrooms are available at the Visitor Center, please park at the train station.

Teams from local companies are encouraged to get involved. Neighborhoods include the Waterfront, Funk Zone, West Beach, Downtown, and State Street. All equipment needed to participate will be provided.

Click here to register or for more information, email: Cheyanne@SBSCChamber.com.