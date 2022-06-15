Announcement

Santa Barbara Mayor’s Clean Up Day

By Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce
Wed Jun 15, 2022 | 4:11pm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 15, 2022

Join the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce and its Hospitality Committee in partnership with the City of Santa Barbara and Mayor Randy Rowse for a community clean up event on Saturday, June 18 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The community will gather at 120 State Street, Suite F.

Activities will include litter clean-up, graffiti removal, and reporting illegal dumping and abandoned shopping carts for pick up.

Light snacks and coffee will be provided. Restrooms are available at the Visitor Center, please park at the train station.

Teams from local companies are encouraged to get involved. Neighborhoods include the Waterfront, Funk Zone, West Beach, Downtown, and State Street. All equipment needed to participate will be provided.

Click here to register or for more information, email: Cheyanne@SBSCChamber.com.

Thu Jun 16, 2022 | 01:11am
https://www.independent.com/2022/06/15/santa-barbara-mayors-clean-up-day/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.