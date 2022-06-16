SpaceX Will Land Falcon 9 on Land During Upcoming SARah-1 Mission

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SpaceX is targeting Saturday, June 18 at 7:19 a.m. PT, 14:19 UTC, for launch of the SARah-1 mission from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. A backup opportunity is available on Monday, June 20 with the same launch window.

About eight minutes after liftoff, Falcon 9’s first stage will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. There is the possibility that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing, but what residents experience will depend on weather and other conditions.

SpaceX’s live webcast will go live approximately 10 minutes before Falcon 9’s liftoff at spacex.com/launches.