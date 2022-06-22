Local Grassroots Group Gets $10,000 From Fund for Santa Barbara

Local grassroots organization 805 UndocuFund was recently awarded $10,000 by the Fund for Santa Barbara to support their efforts in advocating for the relief of undocumented workers in the Central Coast through disaster relief and recovery policies.

According to the group, 805 UndocuFund plans to use the funds to build advocacy partnerships and to share information learned from other nonprofits that have responded to COVID-19, wildfires, and other natural disasters by distributing one-time emergency cash grants to undocumented residents. These residents are often affected by such emergencies but have trouble accessing federal disaster relief and other social safety networks due to their immigration status.

“During the past four years of disaster response, we’ve learned the hard lesson that even though we’ve helped thousands when it mattered most, a one-time cash check does not solve the lack of equitable access to resources to recover and rebuild with dignity after crisis,” said Maria Melo, Executive Director of 805 UndocuFund. “Thanks to the Fund for Santa Barbara, 805 UndocuFund will look at what we’ve learned in disaster relief, and more than ever, continue our journey with a mission to fight policy and change.”

The nonprofit cited recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and recurring wildfires that have exposed a need for long-term support and policies for undocumented communities. The group also mentioned socio-economic barriers that also affect the community, such as low-wage jobs, language barriers, fear of local authorities, and housing insecurity, among others.

805 UndocuFund was founded and endorsed by the Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP), Central Coast Alliance for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE), and Future Leaders of America — groups that advocate for undocumented communities. Since 2018, the organization has been able to raise and disperse more than $8 million to more than 17,000 undocumented individuals in the Central Coast through several disasters including the Thomas Fire, Montecito mudslides, and COVID-19.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.