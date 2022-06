More Like This

Regarding the Indy’s Hook & Press article , I guess I could thank the writer for failing to include in her write-up that the shop has vegan donuts on their daily menu. A vegan yeast-raised donut is very unique. We need this option advertised so that there will be continued demand. If it gets discontinued, I’ll thank the Indy for saving me from calories and carbs — but I really don’t want to be saved.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.