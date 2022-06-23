A Postmodern Second

It seems to me that the latest nonsensical finding about a right to carry guns everywhere from the Supreme Court could be the end of the Second Amendment. Something so against the will of the people, seems to ask that we remove the Second Amendment.

Thankfully, we live in a relatively safe part of the country, but I suspect we will have some instances when our peace is destroyed.

I believe an amendment was a change to the original Constitution, so it can be changed too. Perhaps we should have another amendment to say people can bear arms to protect their family in their own home.

I also think the Supreme Court should be changed. Perhaps their jobs should not be for life. Perhaps they should not come from academia without the realworld experience they clearly need. Perhaps nine is the wrong number for sensible rulings. I think it is ironic that Amy Coney Barrett says she is an originalist when that should mean that women and people of color could not be Supreme Court justices.

Lastly, we should get rid of the electoral college when it guarantees that my vote is not worth the same as votes in some other states. We like to tell ourselves we are the greatest democracy when we don’t have equal vote worthiness, which is my understanding of what democracy means.