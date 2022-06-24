Reactions to Overturning of ‘Roe v. Wade’

This morning, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade through its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, striking a half-century of legal precedent on Constitutional reproductive rights. Below, we gather reactions to the decision from Santa Barbara–area and California leaders.

Padilla Denounces Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

“The right to an abortion is an essential right. But today, six right-wing justices on the Supreme Court cast aside half a century of precedent to overturn Roe v. Wade. This draconian decision will deprive millions of Americans of the basic freedom to make decisions for their own bodies. It also jeopardizes other fundamental civil rights, like the right to marry who you love, the right to privacy, and the right to access contraception.

“I refuse to accept a reality in which women across the country are stripped of the right to make their own decisions about their reproductive health. And the American people shouldn’t accept this either. I will do everything I can in the Senate to enshrine reproductive rights in federal law. But with so much on the line, I also urge every American to make their voice heard, especially at the ballot box, to ensure that this generation of women is not left with fewer rights than their mothers.

“Let’s be clear: today’s decision is the direct result of a Republican effort to radicalize our Supreme Court. Now, in decision after decision, a radical right-wing majority of Republican-appointed justices is rewriting history and overturning settled precedents in order to undo hard won progress. In doing so, they have provoked a crisis of legitimacy at the Supreme Court.”

Senator Padilla is a cosponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that would guarantee access and the right to provide abortion services in the United States. Following the leak of a draft decision in Dobbs, Padilla spoke on the Senate floor urging his colleagues to pass the bill immediately.

UC Statement on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Decision

University of California President Michael V. Drake, M.D., today (June 24) issued the following statement on the United States Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

For nearly 50 years, people in the United States have had the right to make private, informed choices about their health care and their futures. I am gravely concerned that today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision removes that right and will endanger lives across the country. This decision overturns decades of legal precedent and could pave the way for other fundamental rights to be removed.

The Court’s decision is antithetical to the University of California’s mission and values. We strongly support allowing individuals to access evidence-based health care services and to make decisions about their own care in consultation with their medical team. Despite this decision by the Court, we will continue to provide the full range of health care options possible in California, including reproductive health services, and to steadfastly advocate for the needs of our patients, students, staff, and the communities we serve. We will also continue to offer comprehensive education and training to the next generation of health care providers, and to conduct life-saving research to the fullest extent possible.

This is a sobering moment for many of us at the University of California and throughout the nation. Today, we stand with California leaders and health care advocates who are taking critical steps to protect Californians’ human rights and their access to affordable and convenient health care choices.

Statement by Senator Limón on the Supreme Court Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

(SACRAMENTO) Senator Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“Today’s announcement confirms the fears of millions of Americans as we witness a woman’s right to control her own reproductive choices be shredded by the Supreme Court. As we continue to navigate this territory, it is so important that we reaffirm our investments for reproductive care in California — as we have for decades.

“While this announcement is a blow, I remain committed to protecting ALL reproductive health care options in California and showing the nation what it means to support the right of women to make reproductive health choices.”

Planned Parenthood California Central Coast Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade

Santa Barbara, CA – Planned Parenthood California Central Coast (PPCCC) released the following statement from Jenna Tosh, President and CEO, in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the court case directly challenging nearly 50 years of precedent established under Roe v. Wade:

“We are outraged and ready to fight. The Supreme Court has taken away the constitutional right to abortion, a right we’ve had for nearly 50 years. The court, now dominated by justices hostile to reproductive freedom, has robbed millions of the power to control decisions about their bodies, their lives, and their futures.”

Rep. Carbajal Statement on Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressmember Salud Carbajal,a member of the Pro-Choice Caucus, issued the following statement in reaction to the Supreme Court’s ruling today in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, where they struck a half century of legal precedent on Constitutional reproductive rights by overturning Roe v. Wade:

“This decision, which overturns a half-century of legal precedent, is a betrayal of our Constitution and a betrayal of millions of women who count on its protections to retain control of their own body and choices.

“As more than half of all U.S. states stand ready to eradicate women’s reproductive rights in the wake of this decision, the majority of Americans who support a woman’s right to choose must see this as a call to action.

“States that have further enshrined these rights like California must stand as a beacon and safe harbor for those whose health care access is now imperiled.

“And we must continue to search for a pathway for legislation which I have already helped pass in the House to codify Roe into federal law.”

In September, the U.S. House passed legislation co-sponsored by Rep. Carbajal, the Women’s Health Protection Act, to codify a woman’s right to an abortion into law.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.

