Santa Maria Fairpark Vaccine Clinic Closing

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Maria Fairpark COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be closing after Wednesday, June 29, 2022 due to significantly decreased utilization. This location opened over a year ago on May 16, 2021 and has since served the greater Santa Maria community with nearly 20,000 vaccinations administered. This site has been a critical component of the overall COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy in Santa Barbara County. All community members are encouraged to continue utilizing the Fairpark for first, second, and booster doses through the closure date. This site will not be offering vaccines for children under 5 years of age. We highly encourage families with children under 5 to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments with their medical provider as soon as possible.

“Our partnerships with the State and Optum Serve have been vital in bringing access to these life-saving vaccines to our north county community,” shared County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso. “We highly encourage all community members to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccination series and take advantage of the last week of the Fairpark.”

The Fairpark will continue to host a testing site complete with treatment options available for those persons that test positive for COVID-19. Options for vaccinations in Santa Maria will remain available through health care providers and pharmacies. To find your nearest vaccination site for your primary series or boosters, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/.

For more information regarding COVID-19 response and resources, please visit https://publichealthsbc.org or call 2-1-1 for assistance.