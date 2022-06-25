CAMA’s Season Lineup Announced: Shows at Granada and Lobero in Santa Barbara

Wait, what’s that I hear? Is that the sound of five different orchestras coming to Santa Barbara? The Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) just announced their 2022/2023 concert season. This season’s impressive lineup features orchestral concerts in the International Series at The Granada Theatre, and chamber music and recitals at the Lobero Theatre.

International Series

Starting off the International Series is the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. The CBSO began strumming, fiddling, and thumping in the 1920s and hasn’t stopped since. They reached international stardom after conductor Simon Rattle took over in 1980. Most recently, they welcomed Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla as their music director, following her time with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Another highlight of the CBSO is the British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, whose music you may recognize after his performance at Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s wedding. The CBSO will perform on October 10.

The Romeros at the Vatican | Credit: Courtesy

Next up is the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, headed by Riccardo Muti. The CSO has been directed by Muti for nearly 13 years, although his tenure concludes in 2023. You won’t want to miss this talented orchestra whose music has been heard in hundreds of concert halls across the world and performed more than 150 times at the Symphony Center in Chicago. The CSO performs January 25.

The third concert is by the Filharmonie Brno of the Czech Republic. Created in 1956, this orchestra has been headed by Dennis Russell Davies, Artistic Director and Chief Conductor, for more than half a century. The CAMA concert will feature an all-Czech program of works by Martinů, Janáček, and Dvořák. The Filharmonie Brno performs February 13.

Fourth is the Curtis Symphony Orchestra, which the New York Times described as an “otherworldly ensemble and professional level of sophistication.” Founded in 1920, this orchestra has been consistently one of the greatest musical institutions in America. They perform May 18.

The final performance of the International Series is the Los Angeles Philharmonic, which has been labeled as “the most important orchestra in America — period.” A particular highlight of their performance will be cellist Gabriel Cabezas and his solo inspired by reflections on climate change. You can catch them on May 28.

Masterseries

Starting off the Masterseries at the Lobero Theatre is the Juilliard String Quartet. Founded in 1946, this quartet has found its place in history by tying together a deep respect for the classics while still championing new works. They perform October 24.

Next up is the French pianist Hélène Grimaud, who will be performing Robert Schumann’s Kreisleriana, Op.16 as well as works by Silvestrov, Debussy, Satie, and Chopin. She has been recognized by the French government with admission to the Ordre national de la Légion d’honneur for her impact on classical music. She performs December 7.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Riccardo Muti | Credit: Todd Rosenberg Photography

Third is Los Romeros: The Romero Guitar Quartet, “The Royal Family of the Guitar,” a group of Spanish guitarists who fled the Fascist regime of Generalisimo Franco to eventually end up in Santa Barbara. Catch all three generations of these performers on March 4.

Finally, Augustin Hadelich performs as a solo violinist in multiple Bach pieces, a Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson piece, and a Eugène Ysaÿe piece. Hadelich was named Musical America’s 2018 “Instrumentalist of the Year” and won a 2016 Grammy Award for “Best Classical Instrumental Solo.” Don’t miss his performance on April 24.

Series subscriptions are on sale now through the CAMA office; call (805) 966-4324 or email tickets@camasb.org. Single tickets for both the International Series and the Masterseries go on sale September 9. See camasb.org.

