Sheriff’s Explorer Post Takes First Place in Regional Competition

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office congratulates their Law Enforcement Explorers who participated in the 10th Annual Central Valley Law Enforcement Explorer Competition in Tracy, California. The competition was held last weekend and host to 27 Law Enforcement Explorer Posts representing Police, Sheriff, and Highway Patrol offices throughout California. During the scenario-based competition, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Explorers had their knowledge and tactics of the career field put to the test. At the core of every situation, the Explorers had to demonstrate their knowledge of criminal law and its application.

This year, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 32, which is based in Northern Santa Barbara County, took top honors at the competition earning 1st place overall. This was a testament to the tireless and rigorous training the Explorers have endured over the past few months in preparation for this event.

Explorer Post Advisor, Senior Deputy Dave Robertson said, “Words cannot express the pride my staff and I experienced when our Explorers were announced as the competition’s overall winners. These young men and women have been working so hard and putting in so much time and effort to learn and retain so much information in such a short time. They represented our agency well. They earned it – they deserved this win.”

Law Enforcement Exploring is a hands-on program open to youth and young adults who have completed 8th grade through the age of 20 who are interested in law enforcement, public safety, or related fields in the criminal justice system. The program offers young adults a personal awareness of the criminal justice system through training, practical experiences, competition, and other activities. Additionally, the program promotes personal growth through character development, respect for the rule of law, physical fitness, good citizenship, and patriotism.

The Sheriff’s Office has openings in both our North and South County Explorer Posts. For more information visit SBSheriff.org or email Explorer Post Advisor, Senior Deputy Dave Robertson at dar3049@sbsheriff.org.

