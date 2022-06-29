Get Out the Popcorn, Santa Barbara

Summertime means movie time! Along with big blockbusters like Thor: Love and Thunder, Bullet Train, and Minions: The Rise of Gru playing in the ever-so-appealingly air-conditioned theaters, check out these seasonal movie specials.

Metro Summer Kids’ Movies

The family fun movie series at Fiesta 5 Theater in Downtown Santa Barbara on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m., and Camino Real Cinemas in Goleta on Thursdays at 10 a.m. is a reel deal at just $2 per seat.

Upcoming animated faves at the Fiesta include Kung Fu Panda (7/12-7/13); Trolls World Tour (7/19-7/20); The Prince of Egypt (7/26-7/27); How to Train Your Dragon (8/2-8/3); and Monsters vs. Aliens (8/9-8/10). Movies to come at Camino Real are Chicken Run (7/7); Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (7/14); Home (7/21); Hotel Transylvania (7/28); Goosebumps (8/4), and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (8/11). See metrotheatres.com.

Sunstone Wine & Movie Nights

The beautiful Sunstone Winery hosts summer movies on the lawn and under the stars in Santa Ynez. They’re screening the animated musical charmer Encanto for Family Movie Night on July 23, and then it’s Classic Western Movie Night with High Noon on August 13. Admission ($15 for adults and $5 for kids) includes movies, plus a glass of wine for the grown-ups and all the popcorn you can eat, plus wine club members are free. See sunstonewinery.com.

Hot Fun in the Summertime at the Courthouse Sunken Garden

UCSB Arts & Lectures’ free summer cinema series returns to the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden on Friday nights at 8:30 p.m. with a lineup that includes American Graffiti (7/8); Dirty Dancing (7/15); Thelma & Louise (7/22); The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (7/29); Moonrise Kingdom (8/12); Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (8/19) and In the Heights (8/26). See artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.