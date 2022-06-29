The Way We Work, Santa Barbara–Style

What Our Employment Looks Like Today, Two Years After COVID Changed Everything

By Leslie Dinaberg | June 30, 2022

Credit: Courtesy

There’s a lot to debate about “The Way We Work” right now, and things are definitely in flux.

Regardless of what industry you’re in or what type of job you have, the pandemic has undeniably made its mark on all of our work lives.

Here are a few snapshots of where we are now, and where we might be going in Santa Barbara County — and beyond.

Santa Barbara Science Writer, Musician, and Surfer Aims for Symmetry

Madeline (Maddy) Dahm in her shared garage workspace | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Santa Barbara Architect Designs a Remote Work Routine

The artist rendering of Hotel Weaver | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Amazon Engineer Adapts to Working from Home

Credit: Courtesy

A Q&A with the Summerland-Based Company’s Chief People Officer

Credit: Courtesy

The Link Between College and Workplace Success

Credit: Matt Perko

Dan Engel Offers an Investor’s Perspective on the Market

Dan Engel | Credit: Courtesy

The Way We Work Survey Delves Into Values and Attitudes