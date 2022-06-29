The Way We Work, Santa Barbara–Style
What Our Employment Looks Like Today, Two Years After COVID Changed Everything
By Leslie Dinaberg | June 30, 2022
There’s a lot to debate about “The Way We Work” right now, and things are definitely in flux.
Regardless of what industry you’re in or what type of job you have, the pandemic has undeniably made its mark on all of our work lives.
Here are a few snapshots of where we are now, and where we might be going in Santa Barbara County — and beyond.
Santa Barbara Science Writer, Musician, and Surfer Aims for Symmetry
Santa Barbara Architect Designs a Remote Work Routine
Santa Barbara Amazon Engineer Adapts to Working from Home
A Q&A with the Summerland-Based Company’s Chief People Officer
The Link Between College and Workplace Success
Dan Engel Offers an Investor’s Perspective on the Market
The Way We Work Survey Delves Into Values and Attitudes
