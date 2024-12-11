Celebrate Winter Solstice with Artisans and Allies Indigenous Market

On Sunday, December 15, a new space dedicated to preserving cultural heritage — called The SPACE (Su’nan Protection, Art & Cultural Education) — will open up the first of its seasonal markets celebrating Indigenous artisans and allies in downtown Santa Barbara.

The Artisans and Allies Indigenous Market will feature handmade art, goods, and jewelry from Chumash and other Indigenous artists, along with educational activities from community organizations like the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP), Channelkeeper, and the Environmental Defense Center.

Handmade goods will be available at the Artisans and Allies Indigenous Market on December 15. | Credit: Courtesy

The SPACE is run by Co-Executive Director Mia Lopez, a former Tribal Chair of the Coastal Band of the Chumash Nation and current SBTHP boardmember who is hoping to create a place where the community can embrace Santa Barbara’s deeply complex Chumash, Spanish, and Mexican roots in a way that, as Lopez puts it, “history, wisdom, and traditions are respected and celebrated.”

Earlier this year, Lopez was given the keys to an old storage room at Casa de la Guerra, an underused space that will soon be transformed into an educational hub with a focus on learning local history to “create a future of cultural preservation and environmental stewardship,” Lopez said.

Handwoven netting along the walls at The SPACE represents “connection between community,” and Lopez plans to fill the room with historical artifacts, art, and murals depicting the ocean, shoreline, and mountains. In a way, Lopez said, it’s the reclaiming of a space in Casa de la Guerra — a building that is to some a reminder of the tragic moments in Chumash history. It’s a complicated history that Lopez knows well, with her own family connections to both the Chumash and Spanish families that helped shape Santa Barbara.

The first seasonal market will feature 20 artists and allies “under the oak and olive tree” in the courtyard at 15 East De La Guerra Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 15. ​​This market will celebrate the upcoming winter solstice, and future markets will be held in the spring, summer, and fall.

“Come by, find something beautiful and unique, connect with your community and meet our team at The SPACE,” Lopez said. “We can’t wait to meet you!”